Olivier Giroud Becomes France's All-Time Leading Scorer by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There was plenty to celebrate in France on Sunday night. Not only did the defending world champions punch their ticket to the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup, but Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as the all-time leading goal scorer in the country’s history.

Giroud’s record-setting tally came in the first half of Sunday’s victory. The forward took a pass from Kylian Mbappe-Lottin at the top of the box, sending a left-footed strike into the opposite corner. That was Giroud’s 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

Mbappe-Lottin’s contributions weren’t limited to an assist. The midfielder netted two goals, furthering his lead as the tournament’s top goal scorer.

Robert Lewandowski scored Poland’s lone goal, and the French went on to win 3-1.

France awaits the winner of the England vs. Senegal match. The Three Lions enter the Round of 16 contest as prohibitive -410 favorites to advance to the next round, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.