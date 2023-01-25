Eagles WR A.J. Brown, CB Avonte Maddox to Practice Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (hip) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) are expected to practice with the team on Wednesday as Philadelphia prepares for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Both CB Avonte Maddox and WR A.J. Brown are expected to practice with the Eagles today, according to coach Nick Sirianni. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 25, 2023

Brown suffered a minor hip injury during last Saturday’s 38-7 Divisional Round win over the New York Giants. He finished with three catches for 22 yards while having his snaps limited late in the game.

“He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” said head coach Nick Sirianni postgame. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week, but he was hurting in that game. That’s why he wasn’t in the game.”

As for Maddox, the 26-year-old has not played since suffering a toe injury in Week 16 versus the Dallas Cowboys. While Sirianni would not confirm either player’s availability for Sunday, he remained positive during Wednesday’s news conference.

“We’re expecting everybody to be doing stuff at practice today,” said Sirianni. “So, we’re hopeful that they’re going to be ready to go. But we’ll take it one day at a time.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles as -2.5 home favorites on the spread and -142 on the moneyline.