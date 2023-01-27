NFC Championship Matchups & Trends That Favor the San Francisco 49ers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The top two seeds will square off in this year’s NFC Championship Game as the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Eagles breezed to victory on Saturday night, things were a little tougher for the 49ers in their Divisional Round clash with the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco came away with a hard-fought 19-12 win to advance to its third NFC title game in the last four years.

In what should be a highly competitive affair, let’s look at some key matchups and ATS trends that favor the second-seeded 49ers.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy had a 115.9 passer rating in the last four weeks of the regular season, the best of qualified passers. The Eagles allowed a passer rating of 100.4 in the last four weeks of the regular season, which is the third-worst in NFL.

The 49ers have gone three and out on 9.1% of their drives in the fourth quarter this season, the third-best in NFL. The Eagles have forced three-and-outs on 6.1% of opponent drives in the fourth quarter this season, the worst in NFL.

Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in the last four weeks of the regular season, the third-worst of qualified runners. The 49ers allowed just 3.5 yards per carry in the last four weeks of the regular season, tied for second-best in NFL.