World Series Odds: Please Shop Around If Betting Red Sox In 2023 Boston is as high as 100-1 by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox reached a one-year, $17.5 million agreement with star third baseman Rafael Devers on Tuesday, and while it’s not the deal many fans were hoping for, there was an impact in the American betting markets.

Many sportsbooks were hesitant to deal future prices on the Red Sox with all the uncertainty surrounding Devers and since-departed shortstop Xander Bogaerts heading into the offseason. But now that all the dominos have fallen, bookmakers are ready to take bets.

And there’s quite the range on Boston’s baseball team to win it all.

That’s not to say it’s going to happen — or that it’s even likely — but books like Caesars and PointsBet are much bigger believers in the team’s potential than other shops dealing them at twice the price.

Always be shopping.

Red Sox odds to win World Series

Caesars +4000 ($100 wins $4,000)

PointsBet +5000

SuperBook +6000

DraftKings +7000

BetMGM +8000

BetRivers +8000

FanDuel +8000

Circa Sports +10000 ($100 wins $10,000)

“The Red Sox are a long way away from being perennial contenders,” one professional bettor told NESN. “They’re clearly the third or fourth-most talented team in the AL East and their win total will likely open in the low-to-mid 80s for the upcoming season. But we’ve seen them come out of nowhere in the past.

“Pitching will be everything,” the bettor continued. “If (Chris) Sale and (Corey) Kluber can deliver the way they have in years past, there’s hope. If those two stay healthy and set the tone for some of those talented, young arms, maybe they can pitch their way to a deep run.

“It’s not a long-term plan, though, that’s for sure.”

If the Sox get a career year from Devers and new additions like Kluber, Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen all exceed expectations, there’s no reason they can’t make another trip back to the postseason. And who knows what’s possible with some dominant pitching and timely hitting.

Just please get the right price if you’re drinking the Kool-Aid.