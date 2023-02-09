Here’s When Massachusetts Expects Mobile Sports Betting To Launch Bettors from the Commonwealth will be able to place NCAA Tournament wagers by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Those looking to place a mobile sports bet in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts seemingly will be able to do so before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Thursday that it expects to launch online sports betting on March 10 at 10 a.m. ET, as shared by BetMassachusetts.com and confirmed by multiple reports.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed two days later on “Selection Sunday” prior to the start of the tournament March 14.

It comes about a week after in-person betting opened at three sportsbooks in the Commonwealth. MGM Springfield in Springfield, Mass., Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville opened their betting windows Jan. 31.

Bettors in Massachusetts will be able to place wagers on the Super Bowl for the first time, though they must do so in-person. The Philadelphia Eagles are 1.5-point favorites entering Sunday’s contest with the Kansas City Chiefs.

