Super Bowl 57 Betting Preview: All Bettors Need To Know For Eagles-Chiefs Your one-stop shop for all things Eagles-Chiefs by Mike Cole 3 hours ago

If you’re a sports bettor, the Super Bowl is, well, the Super Bowl of sports betting.

One of the best weeks on the sports calendar is here, as the countdown is on in earnest ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

As the two teams settle into the desert, they’ll get set to embark on their final preparations ahead of Sunday’s showdown at State Farm Stadium. Meanwhile, the rest of us will prepare for the big game by consuming every bit of information we can to build our betting cards for the most-bet event every year in American sports.

We have spent all season preparing for this, giving you weekly NFL betting analysis and information, and this week won’t be any different. We’ll have wall-to-wall coverage at NESNBets.com, from in-depth team previews to prop bets to all the latest on where the big bettors are putting their money for the title game.

And if reading’s not your thing, NESNBets has you covered every weekday at 1 p.m. ET with “Lunch Line,” streamed live at 1 p.m. ET on NESNBets.com. And if that’s not enough for you, here’s the schedule this week for the “Ultimate Betting Show” live on NESN.

Monday: 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 p.m.

The hope is we’ll tackle every possible angle ahead of kickoff Sunday to not only give you an edge with your picks but also an even greater enjoyment of the game.

We’ll update our content throughout the week at NESNBets.com, but you can also check out this page for a running list of the best Super Bowl betting coverage around.

