Play ‘Big Game Challenge’ At NESN Games For Chance At $1M Prize Seriously, though: $1 million! by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

The big game is here, and with it, comes your chance to win one of the biggest prizes you could imagine.

The NESN Games $1,000,000 Big Game challenge is now live for all players. The rules are simple: Get a perfect score with your picks for the Chiefs-Eagles title game, and you’ll walk away with $1 million.

Before you make your picks, make sure you head over and check out our Chiefs-Eagles betting preview, covering the game from every imaginable betting angle.

After diving into all the information, you can enter the contest and make your picks in the form below ahead of kickoff Sunday night.