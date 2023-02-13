Thoughts, Prayers To First Touchdown Bettors After Overturned Call The Over 11.5 jersey number bettors probably hurt just as badly by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Those who placed bets on Kenneth Gainwell to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVII were dealt a brutal beat on the game’s opening possession.

And those who had tickets on the uniform number of the first touchdown to be Over 11.5 weren’t far behind either.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back initially looked like he scored the game’s first touchdown on a 4-yard rush, though the ruling on the field then was overturned as officials deemed Gainwell down inside the Kansas City 1-yard line. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts crossed the goal line on the next play to earn Hurts bettors a (perhaps undeserving?) pay day.

The long-shot Gainwell was in the neighborhood of 20-to-1 while the dual-threat Hurts was +650. Hurts was responsible for 8% of the first touchdown tickets at PointsBet Sportsbook while Gainwell was not in the top 10 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As it relates to the jersey-number prop, the No. 14 Gainwell initially cashed in on the Over 11.5, which was available at the majority of sportsbooks. But upon further review, the No. 1 Hurts cashed for those who took the Under 11.5.