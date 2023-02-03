Super Bowl Prop Bets: Big-Game Blowouts Paved Way For Wild Wagers Jayson Tatum or Patrick Mahomes? by Sam Panayotovich 56 minutes ago

If you can’t find a bet you like for Super Bowl LVII, that’s on you.

Propositional wagers — or props — are just as popular as the game itself these days and American sportsbooks are expected to deal over 1,000 ways to bet next Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles when all is said and done.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has become famous for its annual prop sheet release. Their trading team posts hundreds of wagers on Thursday night after the NFL’s championship weekend. This year, the SuperBook posted over 500 props with more than 1,000 outcomes for the big game.

“We started upgrading the menu in the early 90s back at the Imperial Palace when the games were all getting out of hand,” SuperBook vice president of race and sports Jay Kornegay told NESN.

“Almost every Super Bowl was a blowout, so we decided to come up with some propositions that wouldn’t be decided until the second half. It was a challenge to entertain fans. We put up about 50 props and it was a huge hit. From that point, we raised the stakes and added to the menu each and every year.

“We reached 180 props for Super Bowl XXIX between San Francisco and San Diego in 1995. The Niners were a 19.5-point favorite over the Chargers, so it wasn’t expected to be a great game. Everybody knew who was going to win, so we tripled the menu and it’s only grown from there.

“The propositional bets make up about 70% of our Super Bowl handle these days.”

Here are five fascinating wagers you can make on Super Bowl LVII at the SuperBook:

Jayson Tatum points (-6.5) vs. Chiefs points

Tatum’s point prop is routinely dealt in the over/under 29.5 to 30.5 range and we’ve seen him score 40 points seven times this season and 50 once. Memphis is one of the better defensive teams in the league, but Tatum should still reach the low 30s. I would lay the points in this cross-sport prop.

Total field goal yardage (O/U 115.5 yards)

It’s worth noting that the SuperBook opened this prop at 102.5, which felt low when I saw it. Even with the 13-yard adjustment to 115.5, this would sail over if there are four 30-yard field goals. And if either kicker drills a 50-yarder, the odds are strongly against you losing an “Over” bet.

Players to throw a pass (O/U 2.5 players)

I know wise guys who bet “Over” almost every year at plus money. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes makes two, so you need one other player to throw the ball. Given Andy Reid’s fondness for trick plays and the versatility of Philadelphia’s offense, I would go “Over.” A fake punt pass would be fun, too.

Jersey number of first TD scorer (O/U 11.5)

We’re gambling now. If you like Philadelphia to score the first touchdown, you have plenty of “Under” options. Hurts (1), DeVonta Smith (6) and A.J. Brown (10) are all “Under” 11.5. Then again, I could see Travis Kelce (87) ruining all that with an early scoring grab from Mahomes.

Who has more Sunday? Messi goals (PK) vs. Kelce TDs

Speaking of Kelce! I absolutely love this bet. It’s another one of about 80 cross-sport props that also feature superstar athletes like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kylian Mbappe. Messi probably scores one and there’s a chance he puts two in against Monaco on Saturday. So give me the fútboler.