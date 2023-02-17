Where Will Aaron Rodgers Be in 2023? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the NFL’s offseason fully underway, there’s a lot of discussion surrounding where Aaron Rodgers will be suiting up in 2023.

The Green Bay Packers signal-caller has spent his entire NFL career in one place, but there have been questions over the past two offseasons about whether a change of scenery is coming. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, but he’s still looking to add another Super Bowl win to his trophy case, with only one back in 2011 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many teams need a quarterback like Rodgers, and if he’s shopped this offseason, plenty will be calling Green Bay to get their hands on him.

Let’s break down some potential landing spots for Rodgers and how he would fit into those rosters.

New York Jets

I’m sorry Jets fans, and you probably already know this, but Zach Wilson is not the answer at quarterback moving forward. Rodgers would provide an immediate upgrade for a Jets team that showed significant strides in 2022. The question is whether or not a move like this would make them immediate contenders. My money is on, yes.

Las Vegas Raiders

With Derek Carr heading for greener pastures, Rodgers could slot in nicely with the Raiders and his old buddy Davante Adams. The Raiders underachieved last season and will look to make an offseason splash as they attempt to return to the playoffs. Rodgers could be that splash and would put the Raiders back on the map.

Washington Commanders

Over the years, it has been a quarterback carousel in Washington, and Rodgers represents the kind of reliable veteran arm they’ve been searching for. With a strong defense and offensive line, the Commanders could make serious noise in the NFL with a Rodgers acquisition.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Tom Brady “retiring,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an opening at quarterback. The Bucs have a solid roster, but there are too many unknowns at the QB position. In a wide-open division, the Buccaneers trading for Rodgers makes a ton of sense.

Tennessee Titans

There are questions about whether Ryan Tannehill can lead a team to the promised lands. He’s been a reliable regular-season quarterback for Tennessee, but there are doubts about whether he can take them through the grind of the playoffs. Rodgers would be a sizable upgrade at the position and presents a solid option for the Titans if they decide to go the trade route.