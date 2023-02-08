Will the Milwaukee Bucks Win Another NBA Championship? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the running for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but do they have value to win the NBA Championship?

Multiple teams can make a case that they can win the NBA Title. Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the Bucks in that mix, and Milwaukee is again listed among the top contenders in the league.

Below, we’ll look into the Milwaukee Bucks’ current odds to win the NBA Title on the FanDuel Sportsbook and determine whether or not there’s value in their price.

It’s hard to count out a Milwaukee Bucks team with one of the world’s top basketball players. The Bucks captured the NBA Championship in 2021, taking down the Phoenix Suns in six games. Many of the key pieces the Bucks had on that team are still present, which should keep them in the conversation.

In addition to Giannis putting up another MVP-caliber season, Jrue Holiday is integral on both ends of the floor. Holiday is averaging just shy of 20 points per game, contributing to the team’s second-place standing in the East. With Khris Middleton dealing with injuries and inconsistency, Holiday and Bobby Portis gave Milwaukee added scoring depth.

However, the key to everything still revolves around Giannis. The Greek Freak is averaging 32.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, highlighting his elite talent and game-changing ability. If Giannis can continue to play at this level, the Bucks should be a legitimate threat to capture their second NBA Title in three years.

The Bucks are priced with the second-shortest odds to capture the NBA Championship at +500. Milwaukee sits behind just the Boston Celtics (+300) and is ahead of the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (+700). As long as Giannis is healthy, it’s hard to discount the Bucks and their odds of winning an NBA Championship. The Bucks’ price of +500 is reasonable, and there’s no reason to avoid buying into that number in the futures market.