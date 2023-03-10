Big East Semifinals Betting Preview: UConn vs. Marquette & Creighton vs. Xavier by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Is there anything better than Big East Friday in the build-up to championship weekend? You can feel the madness in the air as the matchups become Elite Eight-esque in the Big Apple, and this year is no different. To prepare you for Friday’s action, we look at each game and how you can find value in the matchups.#4 UConn vs. #1 Marquette Game Information

Location: Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

Spread: UConn -3.5 (-110) | Marquette +3.5 (-110)

UConn -3.5 (-110) | Marquette +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: UConn (-164) | Marquette (+136)

UConn (-164) | Marquette (+136) Total: Over 146.5 (-110) | Under 146.5 (-110)

Marquette hasn’t looked flustered on the court often this season, but one of those few times was their previous matchup against the Huskies. UConn dominated the Golden Eagles from tip to finish in Hartford, which they hope to do here at MSG.

Domination has been a bit more normal recently for the Huskies. They did the same to Providence for most of Thursday’s quarterfinal, leaving no doubt in the result.

As for Marquette, a near-loss and poor effort against St. John’s was problematic, as they continue to get minimal production from their bench.

The Huskies feel like the deeper, more experienced, and better-coached team coming into this matchup. They have more momentum, and their ceiling feels taller than the Golden Eagles. Back UConn to cover in this blockbuster matchup.

Location: Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

Spread: Creighton -3.5 (-110) | Xavier +3.5 (-110)

Creighton -3.5 (-110) | Xavier +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Creighton (-164) | Xavier (+136)

Creighton (-164) | Xavier (+136) Total: Over 153.5 (-110) | Under 153.5 (-110)

Xavier and Creighton are both elite programs this season, but they each struggle at one aspect of defense: forcing turnovers. These two rank in the bottom three in turnover percentage in the Big East, which has resulted in some efficient matchups in their regular-season meetings.

Expect more of the same in this spot, where both offenses will be allowed to operate freely and comfortably, a favorable prospect for two of the three best shooting teams in the conference.

We were treated to high-scoring affairs in each of the two matchups between these teams in the regular season, and a high-energy spot at MSG on Friday night should be no different. Look toward the over between these foes in this one.

We were treated to high-scoring affairs in each of the two matchups between these teams in the regular season, and a high-energy spot at MSG on Friday night should be no different. Look toward the over between these foes in this one.