Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers Absent from Morning Skate, Unlikely for Game 4 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Per TSN’s John Lu, Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was absent from the team’s morning skate and is not expected to play in Monday’s Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ehlers has been sidelined since April 11 due to an upper-body injury. Injuries limited the 27-year-old to 45 games during the regular season, with Ehlers recording 12 goals, 26 assists, and 38 points.

The Jets will also be down star defenseman Josh Morrissey, who is out for the remainder of the series after suffering a lower-body injury in Game 3.

“His mentality, his swagger, his vocal leadership on the bench, in the locker room, all that stuff will be missed,” said teammate Neal Pionk. “Like I said, it will be next man up mentality, have to take a little bit more from everybody cuz I don’t think one guy can fill those shoes. He’s been our best player all year, so we’re gonna have to pick up that slack.”

Winnipeg trails the best-of-seven series 2-1.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets at -102 on the moneyline.