NBA Finals MVP Odds: Where Celtics Stars Stand On Betting Board Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are some of the favorites by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

The Boston Celtics are set to embark on yet another run through the NBA playoffs.

Things haven’t quite tipped off yet, however. The NBA play-in tournament has afforded postseason teams some extra rest time to prepare for their eventual journey, which includes a week-long layoff for the Celtics before their first-round matchup with the Atlanta Hawks begins.

So, as we sit and wait for real basketball to begin, we’ve been given adequate time for our minds to wander and come up with scenarios about how everything will shake out this postseason.

Luckily for those who have already convinced themselves that they can see into the future, there’s time to sprinkle some funds on the ultimate individual award in the postseason: NBA Finals MVP. Unsurprisingly, the Celtics happen to be well represented at the top of that odds board over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+270)

Jayson Tatum (+500)

Kevin Durant (+700)

Joel Embiid (+950)

Nikola Jokic (+1100)

Stephen Curry (+1100)

Jaylen Brown (+1300)

Ja Morant (+1700)

Devin Booker (+1900)

Lebron James (+3000)

The Celtics have two representatives among the odds leaders for finals MVP this season with Jayson Tatum ranking second and Jaylen Brown seventh. The Phoenix Suns are the only other team in the NBA with two representatives, as Kevin Durant ranks third and Devin Booker ranks ninth.

If you’re interested in betting on finals MVP, however, you better be pretty sure of which team is going to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy. After all, the last winner to not lead his team to a finals victory was Jerry West in 1969.

That might scare off some Celtics bettors, as there are opposing opinions as to whether or not they can win the whole thing. If you’re not so convinced, maybe you can scale things back and look at Eastern Conference Finals MVP — a.k.a. the Larry Bird Trophy — where the Celtics are once again well-represented.

2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP Odds

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+125)

Jayson Tatum (+270)

Joel Embiid (+600)

Jaylen Brown (+750)

Donovan Mitchell (+1700)

The Celtics and Bucks appear to be on a collision course toward the East finals, which would make it a fairly easy bet picking between either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Tatum. Hey, you may even be a fan of Brown at +750.

Those numbers will only continue to decrease with each Celtics win, so if you’re interested in laying down some money, now is the time to do so.