Aaron Rodgers’ Unfamiliar Spot In Jets Debut Could Be Big For Bettors Rodgers and the Jets are catching points in Week 1 by Mike Cole 33 minutes ago

The Jets should be a much better team in 2023 with Aaron Rodgers under center, but there’s no guarantee a deep playoff run is in store for New York.

In fact, a playoff berth isn’t a lock for Rodgers in his first season away from Green Bay, and that’s in large part because of how difficult life could be in the AFC — and the AFC East.

Rodgers won’t have to wait long to be introduced to his new world. The NFL announced Thursday the Jets will open their season hosting the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. The Bills were one of the NFL’s best teams the last three seasons, and the betting market took a clear stance after the game was announced: New York has to prove itself against the NFL’s best before there’s full buy-in with Rodgers and the Jets.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the game with the Bills as road favorites for the “Monday Night Football” clash.

(-3) Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Total: 47.5

That puts Rdogers in the unfamiliar position of catching points at home. As Ben Fawkes pointed out Thursday on Twitter, in Rodgers’ 15 years as quarterback of the Packers, Green Bay was an underdog at Lambeau Field just eight times. Rodgers was a pretty good bet in those games, with Green Bay going 5-2-1 straight-up and covering in all but one contest.

Part of the challenge with handicapping and betting the Jets this season is the uncertainty. We’ve obviously only seen Rodgers take snaps with a G on his helmet, and while it’s safe to assume the offensive system will be familiar in New York, Rodgers still must get to know a whole new group of teammates and organization.

If last season is any indication, that could take some time. Green Bay had a relatively young and inexperienced receiving corps, and the Packers struggled offensively for much of the season. Some of that had to do with Rodgers’ broken thumb, but it’s something to keep in mind. It should help that the four-time MVP brought two familiar faces (Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb) with him, and the Jets’ offensive coordinator is former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett.

Only the Bills have shorter odds (+130) to win the AFC East than the Jets (+250), and New York is 9-1 to claim the conference and 14-1 to win the Super Bowl.