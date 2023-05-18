Celtics-Lakers NBA Finals Matchup Could Break Betting Records Betting handle would shoot through the roof by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago

Despite the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers both being down 1-0 in their respective conference finals series, Las Vegas bookmakers still see dollar signs in their heads when envisioning the league’s longest rivals meeting in the NBA Finals.

No offense to the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, but those teams don’t have a combined 34 NBA championships.

A Boston-Los Angeles Finals matchup would bring dollars from every direction. It would entice old schoolers that remember battles between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, middle agers that watched Larry Bird face Magic Johnson and modern-day fans that want to see Jayson Tatum and LeBron James play for a title.

The appetite to bet Boston has been a common theme all season and it’ll continue as long as the Celtics do.

“Those markets are massive for our business,” WynnBET vice president of trading Alan Berg told NESN. “That always comes with the territory and I think deep down, the league is hoping for Boston against Los Angeles. A Denver-Miami series just doesn’t move the needle as much. All the history behind the Celtics and Lakers combined with the current popularity would explode the betting interest. It all equates to games that everybody has an interest in and everybody wants to watch.

“Handle would be crazy.”

Considering sports betting is now legal in over 30 states, a hyped-up Celtics-Lakers series should shatter Finals handle records.

The irony is that Massachusetts-based books would lose money if the Celtics hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Countless residents from the Commonwealth have futures tickets on the Green Teamers winning the championship and all those bets at 3-1, 4-1 and 5-1 add up quickly when everybody wants a seat at the same table. And wagers like Julian Edelman’s $11,000 pop to win almost $40,000 are the icing on the cake.

“In a perfect world, the powers that be would love to see the Celtics lose Game 7 in the NBA Finals,” Berg said. “From a bookmaking standpoint, I like to get the house favorite out of there within a reasonable amount of time. I would be more than happy to see them go down to the Heat.”

Julian Edelman first bet: $11K on Celtics to win NBA title at +360 pic.twitter.com/rEw0bZVldj — Bill Speros (@billsperos) January 31, 2023

If you’re looking to jump on the Celtics bandwagon in mid-May, understand you’re the last one to arrive at the party.

“For the most part, that ship has sailed,” Berg admitted. “If anything, you can look at the Celtics to win the title after any loss because prices drift. They were even money (+100) before Game 1 against Miami and now they’re +150 or so. The Celtics are pretty battle-tested and being down a game or two in a series isn’t going to rock them.

“But there are only four teams left, so your options are pretty limited.”

Over in the West, King James is eyeing championship No. 5. It’ll be an uphill battle for the Lakers to get by a very deep Nuggets squad with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and a roster that’s been built almost perfectly around him. But if James and Anthony Davis can pull off the upset, the stage will sparkle thanks to LeBron’s popularity.

Everybody wants a piece of James, one way or another.

“I remember when he came into the league and the buzz was unlike anything I’ve ever heard in any sport,” Berg recalled. “To see him reach and surpass all the expectations has been incredible. You look at how many consecutive years he’s played at a high level and it’s impossible to think he’s not one of the greatest of all-time.

“And he’s a magnet for handle. Everybody wants to bet on or against LeBron. It’s great for business.”