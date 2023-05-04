Here Are Best Names At 2023 Kentucky Derby (For Betting Novices) Let's just have some fun by Keagan Stiefel 34 minutes ago

A vast majority of the folks who will lay some money down on the 2023 Kentucky Derby have no idea what they’re talking about.

In fact, the person writing this article is one of them.

The Run for the Roses has become a premier sports betting event over the years, with the 149th running on Saturday promising to be the biggest yet after more states (including Massachusetts) legalized the act over the past year. There’s a very good chance you, yes YOU, are here because you’re looking for some inside tips on how to bet on America’s favorite race.

You came to the wrong place. If you want legitimate advice, go here.

If you’re looking for some fun, stick around and take a look at the three best bets in the 2023 Kentucky Derby based on name.

Derma Sotogake (10-1)

The odds here aren’t great so we’re going to assume this horse is a solid runner. The name? Well, we know for a fact that it’s elite.

Derma Sotogake is named after his owner, Hiroyuki Asanuma who is a dermatologist. Okay, so that’s where the first name comes from, but what does Sotogake mean? Apparently it’s a sumo wrestling move in which the attacker hooks an opponent?s lead leg and forces him backwards. That’s also known as a tabletop to American school children. Sick name.

Verifying (15-1)

I like to think of this name as a shot at Elon Musk. I don’t know that to be fact, but we’re going to assume it is.

Rocket Can (30-1)

This is an absurd name.

This name brings up memories of two specific things: the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ logo and calling bad boxers “tomato cans” which just so happens to be the funniest insult in sports. Those vibes aren’t great for the longshot, but this name is so bad it might be good.

Sun Thunder (50-1)

This is our favorite based on name. Again, DO NOT take our advice and bet on this horse.

Sun Thunder is not only a powerful and strong name, it makes absolutely no sense at the same time. The perfect yin and yang.