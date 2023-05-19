Mets Calling up Ex-Yankees Backstop Gary Sanchez by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

According to the New York Post, the Mets are calling up veteran catcher Gary Sanchez from Triple-A Syracuse for Friday’s contest against the Cleveland Guardians.

Sanchez, who signed with the Mets on May 9, could have opted out of his minor league contract if he was not brought up to the majors by May 19.

The 30-year-old spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, slashing .205/.282/.377 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI in 128 games.

Sanchez is best known for his time with the New York Yankees, where he was a two-time All-Star (2017, 2019) and once viewed as a cornerstone of the team’s future. It’s been a struggle since his last All-Star campaign, hitting a combined .195/.287/.394 over the past three seasons.

It’s a low-risk gamble for a Mets team that lost starting catcher Omar Narvaez to a left calf injury in April and has received minimal production from rookie Francisco Alvarez and veteran Tomas Nido (combined .178 average, four home runs, ten RBI).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Metropolitans at -152 on the moneyline.