MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers Trade Blows by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams in 2023, making looking toward their odds to win the Pennant a worthwhile regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Atlanta Braves +240 (Last week: +270)

The Atlanta Braves continue to get dominant starting pitching and great offense, which has them still standing as the odds-on favorite to win the National League. Atlanta sits in a tie for the best record in the NL at 20-10, leading to their odds to win the Pennant getting bet down from +270 to +240.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +360 (Last week: +370)

After entering the regular season as favorites to win the NL, you’re finally starting to see why that was the case for the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA has won five straight games and seen their Pennant odds bet down from +370 to +360.

3. San Diego Padres +550 (Last week: +500)

The San Diego Padres are sitting with the third-shortest odds to win the Senior Circuit on talent alone. This roster is loaded, and they’ve put together a 6-4 stretch over their last ten games, but they’ve still fallen off a smidge, dropping from +500 to +550.

4. New York Mets +650 (Last week: +600)

A 4-6 stretch over their last ten games and a series loss to the Atlanta Braves haven’t done the New York Mets any favors in their NL pursuit. The Mets have seen their odds of winning the NL drop from +600 to +650.

5. Milwaukee Brewers +850 (Last week: +800)

It’s been a solid start to the year for the Milwaukee Brewers, who sit at 18-11 after two straight losses. The Brew Crew’s odds to win the Pennant have taken a slight hit of late, falling from +800 to +850.

6. Philadelphia Phillies +1100 (Last week: +1500)

You were starting to see signs of the Philadelphia Phillies team that went to the World Series in 2022, but the Dodgers just beat them up for two games bringing them back down to earth. Still, the Phils have jumped over the St. Louis Cardinals, and their odds have been bet down from +1500 to +1100.

7. St. Louis Cardinals +1500 (Last week: +1100)

Nothing seems to be able to go right for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. The projected NL Central winners have gotten off to a dismal start at 10-20, which has seen their National League odds continue to plummet from +1100 to +1500.

8. (Tie) Chicago Cubs +3000 (Last week: +2800)

After a great start to the regular season, the Chicago Cubs faltered to end April, and those struggles have continued into May. The Cubbies have posted a poor 3-7 record over their last ten games, resulting in their odds to win the NL slightly dropping from +2800 to +3000.

8. (Tie) San Francisco Giants +3000 (Last week: +3500)

Even though the San Francisco Giants sit five games under .500, you’re at least starting to see some consistent play from them. They’ve manufactured a 6-4 record over their last ten games, which has their odds jumping from +3500 to +3000 to win the Pennant.

10. (Tie) Arizona Diamondbacks +4000 (Last week: +4500)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have quietly come back down to earth, but they still sit two games over .500. Some high-quality pieces on this roster make you keep an eye on this team, though, leading to their odds of winning the NL rising from +4500 to +4000.

10. (Tie) Pittsburgh Pirates +4000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

For the first time this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have cracked the top ten. Even with a 20-10 record, which has them in a tie for the top spot in the National League, it’s not a surprise that it took this long for the Pirates to claim a spot, considering the oddsmakers expected them to be a bottom feeder.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook