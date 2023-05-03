NL MVP Odds Candidates: Acuna Jr. Rises, Soto Reemerges by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

The National League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP.

Below, we’ll look into the top five using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Coming back from an injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. only managed to play 119 games in 2022. The Braves elite slugger is back to his pre-injury form and is now the odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP. When you have a lineup like Atlanta, it shouldn’t be surprising that a pair from the NL East favorites are in the top five, headlined by the team’s leadoff hitter.

The NL superstar has continued to see his odds shorten to win National League MVP on a week-to-week basis, this time rising from +390 to +320. Acuna Jr. has already compiled 2.0 WAR, paired with a 1.035 OPS. Pair that with his defense, and there’s good reason why he’s the current clubhouse leader to win his first NL MVP award.

The New York Mets are positioned amongst the World Series favorites, and Pete Alonso is a big headliner on their roster. Alonso has been raking and making his presence felt at the dish early and often, putting him as a definite factor in the NL MVP conversation.

Alonso had continued to be bet down on multiple occasions throughout the first month of the MLB season, but over the last week, he’s seen his odds stay stagnant at +650. He still boasts the second-shortest number, but a short slump at the dish of late has factored into his price staying exactly where it is.

After returning to the big leagues, Fernando Tatis Jr. quickly and quietly enters the National MVP race. It didn’t take long for the Padres superstar to rise up the ranks, where he now finds himself in a tie with the third-shortest odds. Tatis Jr. has been bet down over the last seven days from +1600 to +1400. After a somewhat poor opening performance, Tatis Jr. has recorded a hit in eight straight games, including three multi-hit performances. You’re already seeing exactly what the Padres have been missing in their lineup, leading to his odds rising. Keep an eye on this player, knowing very well his elite talent and the difference he can make.

There’s much to like about Mookie Betts and what he provides a baseball team. Betts has started to pick up his play after a slow start, where he’s now tallied five home runs and 17 RBI, paired with an improving .859 OPS. Betts has much more to give for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he’s a big reason why the club is currently on a five-game win streak. Betts can factor into a baseball game in so many different ways, and that’s a significant factor in him continuing to own +1400 odds to win National League MVP.

We have to bring up the curious debate about Padres star Juan Soto again, as he’s back in the top five. Has he finally found his swing again? We will need to see this version of Soto for a prolonged stretch, but it’s certainly positive that we’re at least having this conversation again. Soto is up to five homers and a .799 OPS, which significantly improved from where he was two weeks ago. Soto owns +1600 odds to win NL MVP, and he’s a player we’ll be watching closely throughout May.

Top 5 NL MVP Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.