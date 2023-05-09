Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
After an exhilarating overtime win in Game 4, the 76ers are looking to keep up the momentum as they face the Celtics in Game 5. With the series tied 2-2, both teams are seemingly healthy and ready to go. The Celtics are favored by 7.5 points, and the total is listed at 213.
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|+7.5
|-110
|O 214.5
|-110
|+245
|Current
|+7.5
|-110
|213
|-110
|+245
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-7.5
|-110
|U 214.5
|-110
|-300
|Current
|-7.5
|-110
|213
|-110
|-300
Despite the Celtics being favored by 7.5 points, this game has the potential to be close. Taking the Celtics early in the first half seems like a strong play, but don’t count out the 76ers making a second-half run. For a free wager, consider betting on the points prop for James Harden, which is set at 21.5. While it’s uncertain if he’ll have another explosive game, it’s worth considering as a possible outcome.Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|5.
|SG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Paul Reed
|4.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
For the 76ers, a strong performance from James Harden has been the key to victory in their two series wins. However, after dropping 40 points in Game 4, it’s uncertain whether he can maintain that level of play. Instead, the Sixers may need to rely on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to step up and contribute in a big way. A 30+ point game from Embiid and strong support from Maxey could keep the game close and give the Sixers a chance to steal another win.
Boston Celtics
|1.
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jaylen Brown
|26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Derrick White
|12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|6.
|C
|Al Horford
|9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
The Celts will look to set the tempo early at home, as they have been one of the more profitable teams all year to back in the first half. They will likely come out strong, hoping to build a sizable lead at the break before the Sixers make a run in the second half. This strategy has worked well for them in the past and may be the key to securing a win tonight.Last 5 Against The Spread:
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, May 07
|BOS
|+1.0
|213.5
|116-115
|Fri, May 05
|BOS
|+2.0
|213.5
|114-102
|Wed, May 03
|BOS
|+8.0
|216.0
|121-87
|Mon, May 01
|BOS
|+10.5
|214.5
|119-115
|Sat, Apr 22
|BKN
|-2.0
|210.0
|96-88
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, May 07
|PHI
|-1.0
|213.5
|116-115
|Fri, May 05
|PHI
|-2.0
|213.5
|114-102
|Wed, May 03
|PHI
|-8.0
|216.0
|121-87
|Mon, May 01
|PHI
|-10.5
|214.5
|119-115
|Thu, Apr 27
|ATL
|-7.0
|230.5
|128-120
Boston Celtics
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in the 2022/2023 playoffs
- 33-11 (.750) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Philadelphia 76ers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
The FanDuel Sportsbook data shows that 61% of the spread tickets are coming in on the Philadelphia 76ers, but slightly more money, 53%, is coming in on the Boston Celtics. This suggests that while many people believe the Sixers can lose the game and still hang within the 7.5-point spread, there is still a strong belief in the Celtics coming out on top.
In conclusion, Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics promises to be a thrilling and potentially decisive matchup. Keep an eye on the key players and strategies mentioned above, and don’t forget to place your bets!