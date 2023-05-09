Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/09

After an exhilarating overtime win in Game 4, the 76ers are looking to keep up the momentum as they face the Celtics in Game 5. With the series tied 2-2, both teams are seemingly healthy and ready to go. The Celtics are favored by 7.5 points, and the total is listed at 213.

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers Open +7.5 -110 O 214.5 -110 +245 Current +7.5 -110 213 -110 +245 Boston Celtics Open -7.5 -110 U 214.5 -110 -300 Current -7.5 -110 213 -110 -300

Betting Predictions Despite the Celtics being favored by 7.5 points, this game has the potential to be close. Taking the Celtics early in the first half seems like a strong play, but don’t count out the 76ers making a second-half run. For a free wager, consider betting on the points prop for James Harden, which is set at 21.5. While it’s uncertain if he’ll have another explosive game, it’s worth considering as a possible outcome. Projected Lineups: Philadelphia 76ers 1. C Joel Embiid 33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 5. SG DeAnthony Melton 10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. PF Paul Reed 4.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists Projected Lineups: For the 76ers, a strong performance from James Harden has been the key to victory in their two series wins. However, after dropping 40 points in Game 4, it’s uncertain whether he can maintain that level of play. Instead, the Sixers may need to rely on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to step up and contribute in a big way. A 30+ point game from Embiid and strong support from Maxey could keep the game close and give the Sixers a chance to steal another win. Boston Celtics 1. SF Jayson Tatum 30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG Jaylen Brown 26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 3. SG Malcolm Brogdon 14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 4. PG Marcus Smart 11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 5. SG Derrick White 12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 6. C Al Horford 9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

The Celts will look to set the tempo early at home, as they have been one of the more profitable teams all year to back in the first half. They will likely come out strong, hoping to build a sizable lead at the break before the Sixers make a run in the second half. This strategy has worked well for them in the past and may be the key to securing a win tonight. Last 5 Against The Spread: Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, May 07 BOS +1.0 213.5 116-115 Fri, May 05 BOS +2.0 213.5 114-102 Wed, May 03 BOS +8.0 216.0 121-87 Mon, May 01 BOS +10.5 214.5 119-115 Sat, Apr 22 BKN -2.0 210.0 96-88 Last 5 Against The Spread: Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, May 07 PHI -1.0 213.5 116-115 Fri, May 05 PHI -2.0 213.5 114-102 Wed, May 03 PHI -8.0 216.0 121-87 Mon, May 01 PHI -10.5 214.5 119-115 Thu, Apr 27 ATL -7.0 230.5 128-120