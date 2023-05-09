Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/09
Date: 05/09/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
 
Game 5 Preview: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

After an exhilarating overtime win in Game 4, the 76ers are looking to keep up the momentum as they face the Celtics in Game 5. With the series tied 2-2, both teams are seemingly healthy and ready to go. The Celtics are favored by 7.5 points, and the total is listed at 213. 

Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +7.5   -110   O 214.5   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -110   213   -110   +245  
Boston Celtics  Open -7.5   -110   U 214.5   -110   -300  
 Current -7.5   -110   213   -110   -300  
Betting Predictions

Despite the Celtics being favored by 7.5 points, this game has the potential to be close. Taking the Celtics early in the first half seems like a strong play, but don’t count out the 76ers making a second-half run. For a free wager, consider betting on the points prop for James Harden, which is set at 21.5. While it’s uncertain if he’ll have another explosive game, it’s worth considering as a possible outcome.

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  DeAnthony Melton   10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PF  Paul Reed   4.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

For the 76ers, a strong performance from James Harden has been the key to victory in their two series wins. However, after dropping 40 points in Game 4, it’s uncertain whether he can maintain that level of play. Instead, the Sixers may need to rely on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to step up and contribute in a big way. A 30+ point game from Embiid and strong support from Maxey could keep the game close and give the Sixers a chance to steal another win.

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PG  Marcus Smart   11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
5. SG  Derrick White   12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

The Celts will look to set the tempo early at home, as they have been one of the more profitable teams all year to back in the first half. They will likely come out strong, hoping to build a sizable lead at the break before the Sixers make a run in the second half. This strategy has worked well for them in the past and may be the key to securing a win tonight.

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, May 07 BOS +1.0 213.5 116-115
Fri, May 05 BOS +2.0 213.5 114-102
Wed, May 03 BOS +8.0 216.0 121-87
Mon, May 01 BOS +10.5 214.5 119-115
Sat, Apr 22 BKN -2.0 210.0 96-88

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, May 07 PHI -1.0 213.5 116-115
Fri, May 05 PHI -2.0 213.5 114-102
Wed, May 03 PHI -8.0 216.0 121-87
Mon, May 01 PHI -10.5 214.5 119-115
Thu, Apr 27 ATL -7.0 230.5 128-120
Betting Insights:

Boston Celtics

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in the 2022/2023 playoffs
  • 33-11 (.750) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
Betting Trends and Insights Analysis

The FanDuel Sportsbook data shows that 61% of the spread tickets are coming in on the Philadelphia 76ers, but slightly more money, 53%, is coming in on the Boston Celtics. This suggests that while many people believe the Sixers can lose the game and still hang within the 7.5-point spread, there is still a strong belief in the Celtics coming out on top.

In conclusion, Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics promises to be a thrilling and potentially decisive matchup. Keep an eye on the key players and strategies mentioned above, and don’t forget to place your bets!

