Suns PG Chris Paul (Groin) OUT for Game 3 vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Down 2-0 to the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns will look to climb back into the series without their starting floor general.

ESPN.com reports Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 3 on Friday due to a groin strain. Paul suffered the injury in the third quarter of Game 3 while battling Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a rebound and did not return. The 37-year-old is also in danger of missing Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.

“Obviously, we are going to miss Chris and what he brings to the table,” said Suns star forward Kevin Durant. “We just got to go out there and play our game, play together, we try not to think too much about it and try to move the ball and play together…and put yourself in a good position.”

Backup point guard Cameron Payne is expected to draw the start in Paul’s absence and should be a popular DFS option at his current FanDuel price of $5,000.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns as -4.0 point favorites on the spread and -186 on the moneyline.