Suns PG Chris Paul Suffers Groin Injury in Game 2 Loss by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul left Game 2’s loss to the Denver Nuggets with left groin tightness and did not return, leaving his status for Friday’s Game 3 up in the air.

Paul suffered the injury late in the third quarter while battling Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a rebound. The 37-year-old, who did not speak to the media postgame, finished the night with eight points, six assists, and five rebounds in 25 minutes.

“All we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery,” said Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, who led Phoenix with 35 points. “We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he is out — or if he’s out — and just take it from there.”

If Paul cannot go, Cameron Payne would draw the start and be a popular play in DFS contests.

Phoenix trails the series 2-0 as the scene shifts to the desert.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Suns as -4.5 favorites on the spread and -184 on the moneyline.