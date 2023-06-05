Adam Wainwright on Cardinals' Slide: 'More Urgency Wouldn't Hurt' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright addressed the club’s struggles, calling for “more urgency.”

At 25-35, the Cardinals own the worst record in the National League. St. Louis was swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, dropping the Cards to 7 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central.

“No one is panicking, and that’s a good thing,” said Wainwright. “More urgency wouldn’t hurt.”

Wainwright was asked if the team is concerned about their start through 60 games, to which he replied:

“I don’t think ‘concerned’ is the right word,” said Wainwright. “I think ‘pissed’ is the right word. I think everyone is pissed at a lot of different things. We come in here, and we look around, and we’re like, ‘What the heck?’ Some things can’t be explained. You’ve just got to go and perform.’

The 41-year-old righty will take the ball for Monday’s series opener against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Wainwright is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA across five starts this season.

