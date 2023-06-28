Can Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Beat Cale Makar For Norris Trophy? Another Boston defenseman could be an interesting long-shot wager by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The last time a Bruins player won the Norris Trophy was Zdeno Chara in the 2008-09 season, but Boston blueliners have come close since.

Charlie McAvoy finished in the top 10 in voting the past three seasons, but the 25-year-old has yet to take home the hardware.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is the favorite to win the Norris Trophy next season at +175 on DraftKings and +225 on BetMGM. New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox has the second-shortest odds at +500 on DraftKings and +600 on BetMGM, so Makar is a sizable favorite to take home his second Norris Trophy.

McAvoy has 12-1 odds on DraftKings and 14-1 odds on BetMGM to take home his first Norris Trophy. This means a $100 bet at BetMGM would pay out $1,500.

While that is a decent payout, another Bruins blueliner is worthy of attention based on this season’s voting. Hampus Lindholm finished third in Norris Trophy voting, which was the best of his career to date. He has 100-1 odds on DraftKings and BetMGM to win the award next season. This means a $100 bet pays out $10,100.

It’s a long shot, but Boston faces a number of questions this offseason, especially when it comes to the futures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. General manager Don Sweeney admitted this week the team was “unlikely” to bring back Dmitry Orlov, so McAvoy and Lindholm will get more opportunities to shine.

It’s still very early in the offseason, so it’s understandable to not want to have your money sit around for a year. But these might be the best odds you’re going to get on the Bruins defensemen.