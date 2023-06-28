Don Sweeney Admits Bruins ‘Unlikely’ To Bring Back This Player

Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno all but surely won’t be the only departures from the Bruins this summer.

Boston, fresh off the most successful regular season in NHL history, is clouded by roster uncertainty ahead of its centennial campaign. The primary question marks are the statuses of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who will either retire this offseason or return for another go-around with the Black and Gold.

The Bruins also roster a handful of impending free agents, both restricted and unrestricted. One player in that group who probably won’t wear a spoked B next season is Dmitry Orlov, who was acquired by Boston ahead of last season’s NHL trade deadline. Earlier this week, B’s general manager acknowledged it’s “unlikely” the club will entertain the idea of re-signing the talented defenseman, per The Boston Globe.

However, the same can’t be said for the rest of Boston’s players slated to hit free agency. In the same media availability, Sweeney claimed the door remains open for the Bruins to re-sign players like Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway, who were seamless fits in Boston last season after joining the organization before the deadline.

All told, it’s shaping up to be a fascinating summer on Causeway Street.