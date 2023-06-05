Colts Player Reportedly Under Investigation After ‘Pervasive’ Betting The bettor reportedly placed 'hundreds' of wagers by Sean T. McGuire 19 minutes ago

Another NFL player reportedly is under investigation due to violations of the league’s gambling policy.

While the player has not been named, the Indianapolis Colts acknowledged the development and released a statement Monday.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time,” the Colts shared, per ESPN.

ESPN’s story on the development comes after the initial report by Sports Handle.

Sports Handle reported about an investigation into a Colts player and wrote how the incident included “pervasive” betting with wagers placed on his own team. The outlet noted the allegations appear to be isolated to one player but added how there is evidence the player had “placed hundreds of wagers.” Wagers were made through an account opened by someone else, Sports Handle reported.

It would mark the third such incident. Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 campaign due to betting on NFL games (when he was away from the team), and the league suspended five more players in April for betting-related violations.

The NFL prohibits players from betting on NFL games and also prohibits players from placing bets while at NFL and team facilities.