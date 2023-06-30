How To Capitalize On Patriots’ Potential Signing Of DeAndre Hopkins These prices aren't going to be around much longer by Claudia Bellofatto 1 hours ago

A few months away from the start of the 2023 NFL season, the Patriots aren’t getting much respect from oddsmakers.

New England has the longest odds at DraftKings to win the AFC East at +800, is 66-1 to win the Super Bowl and has a win total of only 7.5. However, it’s in one conversation that could change all that, and you might want to buy the dip before the books adjust.

Five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent after being cut by the Arizona Cardinals in late May. After a recent visit to Foxboro, it looks like a real possibility that he will be a Patriot by the start of the season.

DraftKings is taking action on which team Hopkins will take his first snap within 2023. The Patriots are -120 favorites, with the Buffalo Bills at +380 and the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions at +500 and +550, respectively.

You might wonder why the 31-year-old wouldn’t go to a team like the Bills, Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs to play with elite quarterbacks. Like Buffalo, most of the top teams have salary cap restrictions, and Hopkins has been vocal about wanting to get paid.

To play for Bill Belichick is enticing for any player, even if the Tom Brady-less years haven’t been ideal. This Pats team could be a legitimate threat, with an elite receiver. They had a top-ranked defense last season, and the addition of the 2017 receiving touchdowns leader would provide an instant boost to Belichick’s offense. It’s Year 3 for Mac Jones, and he finally will have some guidance with a real offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien. You never know what the ceiling could look like for Jones with a new-look arsenal in the passing game with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and possibly Hopkins.

The following bets and odds can be found at DraftKings. The even money (+100) on the Pats season win total or plus money on Jones’ passing yards won’t be around for long if Hopkins joins the team.

To make playoffs: Yes +250, No -300

Regular season wins: 7.5 wins, Over (+100), Under (-120)

Team total points: 20.5, Over (-105), Under (-115)

Mac Jones passing yards: 3400.5, Over (+120), Under (-140)

Mac Jones passing touchdowns: 19.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

New England had seven wins in a disappointing 2022 season, so the over eight wins does look attractive. However, I’d be cautious knowing the Pats are expected to have the toughest schedule based on their opponent’s projected win totals.

That being said, the plus money to the over for Jones’ passing yards is a play I would make now. Whether they win games or not, Jones will be throwing the ball much earlier and much more often with a talent like Hopkins out wide. The tough schedule factor actually works to the advantage here since the Patriots are expected to be trailing in games.

If Hopkins does eventually sign with the Patriots, the market will move all of these numbers, so if you’re buying into the possibility, place your bets now.