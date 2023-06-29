Patriots Emerge As Favorite To Sign These Star NFL Free Agents DeVante Parker's reported contract restructure might have opened up some cap space by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The 2023 NFL season could be a pivotal one for Mac Jones, which likely is why the Patriots are working to get the third-year quarterback as much help as they can.

DeAndre Hopkins is at the top of that wish list for New England, and the All-Pro wide receiver reportedly is deciding between the two teams he visited in June: The Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

The 31-year-old isn’t expected to decide until training camp arrives in late July, and other potential suitors reportedly might make a run at Hopkins. However, the Pats reportedly signed DeVante Parker to an extension, and the details of that deal could help open up cap space to sign Hopkins.

Another free agent New England potentially could sign is Dalvin Cook. The Pro Bowl running back reportedly is sought after by the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, but he expressed interest in playing with Hopkins, so it’s possible the pair are a package duo.

Cook’s Twitter activity signals he’s open to the idea of signing with the Patriots, but, like Hopkins, he likely won’t make a decision until training camp arrives.

However, the growing interest has created sharp movement at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots had 25-1 odds to sign Cook when he endorsed his fit in New England on Friday, and that number has moved to +250, which makes the Patriots co-favorites with the Dolphins.

On that same day, New England was a -115 favorite to sign Hopkins, and that number moved to -120, as of Thursday. So there clearly has been enough action to warrant line movement for next-team odds.

This is not a guarantee the Patriots will land Hopkins and Cook since sportsbooks primarily are operating on the action they receive — even NFL insiders aren’t making any guarantees on where the free agent pair will land. But it wouldn’t be hard to blame New England fans to visualize the growing likelihood of a revamped offense that includes Hopkins and Cook.