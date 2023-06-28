Public Loves Plus-Money Price On Patriots To Make NFL Playoffs New England currently is +240 to make the postseason by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Reviews of the New England Patriots have been mixed throughout the 2023 offseason.

Some Patriots fans and analysts have been high on New England given the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, addition of Juju Smith-Schuster and selection of first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Others, however, have continued to question how quarterback Mac Jones might perform in a pivotal third season, especially since the Patriots group of skill players is lacking — well, at least that’s how it currently stands.

New England has missed the playoffs in two of its last three seasons and has not won a game in the postseason since Tom Brady was behind center in 2018. Patriots owner Robert Kraft certainly has taken notice of the organization underperforming.

Oddsmakers seemingly have too.

And it prompted bookmakers to open the Patriots +240 to make the playoffs, which is where they currently stand. Well, the betting public either really likes the thought of that plus-money payout or is very confident in the Patriots this season.

Ninety-nine percent of the money wagered at BetMGM has been on the Patriots to make the postseason. It represents 97% of the tickets, as well.

Rather high, right?

As it relates to other teams qualifying for the postseason, the Denver Broncos (+200), Jacksonville Jaguars (-190), Kansas City Chiefs (-500), Las Vegas Raiders (+400), New York Giants (+165) and Washington Commanders +375) each represent 99% of tickets and 99% of handle on the wager. The Pittsburgh Steelers (+145), like the Patriots, also are responsible for 99% of the handle and 96% of tickets make the postseason.

It certainly won’t be easy for New England. The AFC is loaded with the defending champion Chiefs, Josh Allen’s Bills, Joe Burrow’s Bengals all while the offseason addition of Aaron Rodgers makes the New York Jets look like another dangerous team in the AFC East.