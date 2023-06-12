Nick Taylor Overcomes Massive Odds In Historic Win At RBC Canadian Open 'I'm speechless' by Juliana Cimino 2 hours ago

Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday after sinking a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor was tied with Tommy Fleetwood at 17-under, so the two went on to play an exciting playoff. The par-5 18th hole decided the match as the impressive putt for eagle was the longest one ever made in Taylor’s career on tour.

Taylor was a massive longshot to win the tournament, with his odds set at +7500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Anyone willing to take a huge risk on Taylor with those gargantuan odds would have secured a big payday. A $100 wager on Taylor would have netted a total of $7,600.

This was the first time in 69 years that a Canadian has won the tournament, making the victory extra special for Taylor. The last Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open dates back to Pat Fletcher in 1954.

“I’m speechless,” Taylor said on CBS. “This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home … I’m very speechless. This is the most incredible feeling ever.”

CBS reporter Jim Nantz described the moment as one of the greatest moments in Canadian sports history. Taylor brought this near seven-decade drought to a close and was emotional while thanking friends and family after winning.