Remember When Wyndham Clark Was Historic Long Shot To Win U.S. Open? Clark was as high as 100-1 to win the U.S. Open before the first round by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy and created separation against playing partner and multi-day leader Rickie Fowler en route to capturing the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday.

Clark’s finish of 10-under par 270 made him one of the biggest long shots to ever hoist the U.S. Open trophy.

Before the tournament started Thursday, Clark was 100-1 to win the event, according to Sports Odds History. Other books, like BetMGM, opened him 80-1. He was slashed down to 16-1 after shooting a 6-under par 64 in the opening round and then moved to 7-1 as he entered the weekend 9-under.

His pre-tournament odds were the longest for a U.S. Open winner since 2009 when Lucas Glover was 150-1. They also were the second-longest of the last 40 years, per Action Network.

Wyndham Clark's odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open (odds via @GolfOdds)



Prior to…

Round 1 +10000

Round 2 +1600

Round 3 +700

Round 4 +300



Longest pre-tournament odds for a U.S. Open winner since Lucas Glover was +15000 in 2009. — SportsOddsHistory.com (@SOHistory) June 19, 2023

And the public clearly wasn’t overly confident in Clark putting together a run similar to a cinderella sports team. Only 0.6% of bets were on the 29-year-old Clark to win before the tournament, according to BetMGM’s John Ewing.