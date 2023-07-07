Are the Baltimore Ravens an Overrated NFL Team? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens, an NFL team frequently touted as the favorite to win the division, are now under the microscope. Led by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens managed a respectable 10-7 record last season, three games over 500, despite numerous setbacks.

Among the significant challenges they faced were Jackson’s injuries, including a significant PCL sprain and a receiver corps that left much to be desired. But the 9.5 over-under win total with the over at -150 suggests that oddsmakers believe a healthy Jackson with a secure contract will lead to improved results this season.

Adding Todd Monken as the new offensive coordinator also bolsters their hopes. Monken is a highly respected play-caller with experience as an OC in the NFL and college football at Georgia. His forward-thinking approach and plan to increase passing attempts will surely add a new dynamic to the team’s offense. However, it should be made clear that the offensive strategy will still heavily rely on Jackson’s running capabilities.

The upcoming season is crucial for JK Dobbins, the fourth-year running back in the final year of his rookie contract. His performance will be instrumental in shaping the Ravens’ season. Additionally, the team has added three new impact receivers, a crucial move if they want to improve their passing game and cement their status as a playoff team.

Yet, it’s undeniable that Jackson’s recurring injuries raise concerns for the team’s prospects. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley provides some reassurance, but it’s not quite the same without Jackson on the field.

On the defensive end, the Ravens are formidable, although one potential weak spot lies in the cornerback position. Besides Marlon Humphrey, the team lacks depth at this spot, which opponents could exploit.

The roster overall, however, has seen an improvement from last season. While a playoff berth is far from guaranteed, there’s no reason to rule out a wild card spot for the Ravens. The team has a history of excellence, with several Super Bowl appearances and wins under its belt.

Though the dominant defensive Ravens of yesteryears might be a thing of the past, their current squad, led by Lamar Jackson, still promises a potent blend of defense and running game. The upcoming season will reveal whether they can live up to their favored status or remain overrated.

