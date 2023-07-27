Bengals’ Joe Burrow Suffers Non-Contact Injury, Carted Off Field Burrow pulled up with a calf injury by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

The outlook on an NFL season can change in an instant, which is something the Cincinnati Bengals found out Thursday.

Joe Burrow suffered a non-contact injury at Bengals training camp Thursday, pulling up and favoring his calf after scrambling on a broken play. The 26-year-old hobbled a bit before sitting down and eventually being carted off the field.

You can view the play here, and Burrow’s exit here.

There was some good news to quickly come out of Cincy, with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealing that Burrow suffered a calf issue, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The severity of the issue is unknown, with Burrow was already wearing a sleeve on his calf before suffering the injury, but it’s always a good thing when knees and ankles are ruled out.

The injury, if found to be serious, is the kind that could completely derailed Cincinnati’s season. Burrow currently holds the second-best odds to win MVP (+750) behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+700), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bengals have 11-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

It wouldn’t be the first time Burrow has suffered a major injury, as he missed five games in 2020 after tearing his ACL and MCL.

Plenty of rest and limited preseason snaps should have Burrow ready for his fourth season. You can take a sigh of relief, Cincinnati.