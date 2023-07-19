Inter Miami Midseason Profile: Squad, Record, & Schedule by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

It’s hard to remember when a last-place team in any sport has seen more hype (tickets are selling at record prices) than MLS newbie club Inter Miami CF. Now in its fourth season in the MLS, the team has struggled to find any success as they sit in last place in the league table. But the arrival of soccer legend Lionel Messi has taken the club by storm as he looks to bring hope and promise to the Sunshine State this summer.

As the club continues to dominate the forefront of sports headlines, we help you get up to date on its roster, coaches, and record of the club heading into the second half of the MLS season.

Squad

There are a few names that soccer fans should recognize on this Inter Miami squad. The first – and most notable after Messi – is former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. The 35-year-old has had a similar timetable to Messi, joining the club in June and awaiting his debut this summer. He will provide a great wall of defense in front of the center backs and a boatload of experience to help a struggling team.

Josef Martinez is one of the top players in recent MLS history. In 2018, the Venezuelan set the MLS record for most goals in a single season with 31, surpassed by Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela just one season later. He held a scorching goal-scoring ratio of 111 goals in 134 appearances during his time with Atlanta United but has struggled to get going with Inter Miami. He has scored just six goals in 20 appearances this season.

With 81 caps for the United States National Team, DeAndre Yedlin should be a familiar name for U.S. soccer fans. Yedlin has played 51 matches for Inter Miami across the past two seasons after joining from Galatasaray in 2022.

Record

Inter Miami is in dire need of Lionel Messi’s magical services. The club ranks dead last in the Eastern Conference table and will need to make up 12 points in the final 12 matches of the season to catch D.C. United for the final spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. They have scored the second-least goals while allowing the third-most within the Eastern Conference, accruing five wins, three draws, and 14 losses in 22 fixtures.

Projected Season Outcome

According to fivethirtyeight.com, Inter Miami’s chances at postseason play look bleak. The club has the lowest team rating in the MLS, with a four percent chance of making the playoffs. We’ll assume that the projections do not include any adjustment for the arrival of arguably the best soccer player of all-time, so we’d be willing to bet that their chances are slightly higher than the allotted four percent. The Messi effect has already impacted Inter Miami’s odds. It’ll take an enormous comeback, but we’re not counting Messi out of dragging this team to an MLS Cup Playoff appearance.

