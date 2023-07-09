Is Zion Williamson To the New York Knicks Realistic? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In a recent fiery discussion, the controversial position of certain NBA teams was presented. A particular disdain was shown for the New York Knicks.

One might wonder, why such a dislike? The answer came from an unexpected source: a fervent fan who seemingly had his patience worn thin. There are definite question marks about whether Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett would be a combination that can win in the NBA.

There is an implied admiration for Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets, with the statement. Trae Young and Zion Williamson may be able to find success. LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson could make it work with the Hornets. You can understand why it’s not as appealing when you put those two options up over Williamson with the Knicks. There isn’t much that the Knicks can do with this type of trade that makes sense. Williamson in a big market like New York would be great for the NBA, but it’s hard to see him finding a way to win there.

Many wonder if Williamson wants to go and be a member of the New York Knicks. He’s already faced plenty of hurdles with the New Orleans Pelicans; the fans in New York certainly wouldn’t make things easier for him.

It’s hard to say if the Knicks would ultimately be a good fit for Zion Williamson. His inability to stay on the court and be healthy likely won’t make teams around the NBA want to send big pieces the Pelicans’ way in a trade, even with the potential he provides. Williamson is a marketing team’s dream, but he might not fit well with the type of team the Knicks are trying to build.

