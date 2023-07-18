MLB 7/18 Yankees @ Angels Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

In an electrifying MLB matchup, we have the Los Angeles Angels taking on the New York Yankees later today. The game is close to being a pick ’em right now, as betting odds on both sides currently stand at -108 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s a face-off between pitchers Domingo German of the Yankees and Patrick Sandoval of the Angels, with the game’s total sitting at nine runs.

If you’re looking for suggestions, it would be a safe bet to lean toward the Angels. However, a more prudent strategy might be to back the under. Both pitchers have decent matchups against the opposing ball clubs, potentially resulting in a lower-scoring game than anticipated.

But there’s a bigger question looming over this game. Will the New York Yankees retaliate against Shohei Ohtani of the Angels for breaking the unwritten rules of baseball by flipping his bat in the seventh inning of their previous face-off?

Many are speculating whether we might see Ohtani hit by a pitch in the first inning as a form of retaliation. Trust the Yankees to keep us on our toes with their unpredictable decisions. A situation where they could throw at Ohtani while simultaneously trying to negotiate a trade for him would be a sight to behold. Could the players, unwilling to be traded away from the Yankees, act out in this manner to upset Ohtani and sabotage the organization’s plans?

Regardless of the outcome, we’re waiting with bated breath to see how this tension-filled scenario unfolds. One thing is for sure, this match between the Angels and the Yankees is not one to be missed. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and prepare for a thrilling baseball game.

