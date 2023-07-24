MLB 7/24 Rangers @ Astros Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Prepare for an electrifying MLB game as the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros in a three-game set that will have fans on the edge of their seats. Jon Gray will be toeing the rubber for the Rangers against the Astros’ Brandon Bielak. While the Astros are playing host, betting odds favor the Rangers at -112, with the total at 8.5. This series could prove pivotal, with the Rangers holding a three-game lead over the Astros in the AL West. If they manage to eke out a series win, even by a game, they will increase their lead to four games over the Astros with about two months left in the season. This series isn’t just another notch in the season; it’s a significant turning point.

The Rangers come into this matchup with impeccable timing, facing an Astros squad that isn’t quite firing on all cylinders. Looking at the pitching matchup, Gray has the advantage despite his less-than-stellar numbers. He’s proving to be the crafty veteran, limiting damage even when his statistics may not suggest dominance. Gray’s resilience on the mound can’t be overlooked, and his performance will be a critical factor in this series.

Bielak, on the other hand, may have a steeper hill to climb. The Rangers’ bats are explosive, and even a slight misstep could lead to significant damage. For this reason, our money is on the Rangers’ offense to come through big-time against Houston.

The Rangers also have the edge in the field. Their defense is currently ranked among the top two in limiting run production. Against the Astros, this could prove to be another game-changer.

All indicators are pointing to a series win for the Rangers. Their superior defense, crafty pitching, and explosive offense make them a tough team to beat, especially at home. Expect the Rangers to come out strong early on and sustain that energy throughout the series.

