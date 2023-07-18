NFL Odds: Winning Competitive AFC East No Longer Enough For Bills? Buffalo has the third-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII by Sean T. McGuire 4 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2023-24 campaign having won three straight AFC East titles, overshadowing the once dominant New England Patriots and establishing a divisional dynasty of their own.

But claiming the competitive division, a division which saw the arrival of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, no longer is enough for Buffalo. Sean McDermott and Josh Allen headline too talented a group and an AFC East triumph no longer is the benchmark for a successful season.

At least that’s how it feels like the conversation has shifted regarding the group in Western New York. And expectations have mirrored it.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Buffalo on the top betting line to win the AFC East, and behind only the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVIII. They’re a title contender in the eyes of just about everyone.

2022 in review

13-3, first in AFC East (lost in divisional round)

8-9-1 against the spread

7-11 over/under

Key offseason additions

RB Damien Harris

TE Dalton Kincaid (first-round pick)

OG Connor McGovern

RB Latavius Murray

Key offseason losses

DC Leslie Frazier

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +900

Conference: +450

Division: +130

Win total: over/under 10.5 (Over -134)

To make playoffs: Yes -245| No +194

2023 award contenders

MVP: Josh Allen +700

Offensive POY: Josh Allen +2800, Stefon Diggs +3000

Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott +4000

Offensive ROY: Dalton Kincaid +4500

Comeback Player of Year: Damar Hamlin -300

2023 outlook

Buffalo has cemented itself in the conversation to win the conference along with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals. With those three up-and-coming gunslingers, it’s in great standing. But the AFC East, specifically, feels much-improved from one season ago. First and foremost, the Jets, who were held back because of their quarterback, now have a four-time NFL MVP in Rodgers. And Rodgers both looks and sounds like he’s fully bought in. Additionally, the Miami Dolphins traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Patriots addressed arguably their biggest concern with the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien — though that probably speaks more to last year’s play-calling disaster than it does other deficiencies in New England.

Nevertheless, even with Buffalo’s difficult schedule — at Bengals, at Eagles, at Chiefs, at Chargers — it shouldn’t be a surprise if the Bills are back atop the division come season’s end. After that, though, is when they’ll have to win to surpass expectations.