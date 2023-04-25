Are Patriots Worst Team In AFC East After Aaron Rodgers Trade?

Despite being saddled with one of the NFL’s worst starting quarterbacks, the New York Jets finished just one game back of the New England Patriots and two games out of a playoff spot in 2022.

Their defense is one of the league’s best. They’re flush with young talent at the offensive skill positions, headlined by 2022 draft gems Garrett Wilson at receiver and Breece Hall at running back. They have a smart head coach in Robert Saleh who seems to know what he’s doing.

Give the 2022 Jets even a passable QB, and there’s a very good chance they would have at least made the postseason, if not been a legitimate threat in the AFC.

Well, they’re now about to add one of the greatest of all time.

More than a month after Aaron Rodgers stated his intention to play for the Jets this season, New York finally agreed to terms Monday on a long-awaited trade with the Green Bay Packers that will bring the four-time NFL MVP to the AFC East. The Patriots now will see Rodgers twice each season after previously facing him only quadrennially.

The Jets reportedly acquired the 15th and 170th overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft along with Rodgers in exchange for picks No. 13, 42 and 207 this year, plus a conditional 2024 second-rounder that would become a first if Rogers plays at least 65% of their offensive snaps this season. So, as long as the veteran QB stays reasonably healthy, Green Bay’s return likely will be a second-round pick and a slightly higher Round 1 selection later this week, as well as a first-rounder next year. That’s a substantial price to pay for a player who, quite frankly, did not perform at an elite level in 2022.

Rodgers ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in most passing metrics last season, including a 39.3 QBR that was seventh-worst among starters. He threw more interceptions (12) than he had in any season since 2008. His passer rating was the worst of his career. His yards-per-attempt average was his second-worst. His completion rate, fifth-worst. The Packers, coming off three consecutive 13-3 seasons, nosedived to 8-9 and missed the playoffs after losing at home to the Lions in Week 18.