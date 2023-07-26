Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Betting Preview by SportsGrid 60 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres are ready to kick off another National League matchup today, with a 4:11 start on the East Coast. The Padres are again the favorite, a recurring theme in this series. Current betting odds are showing the Padres favored at -200 on the moneyline.

The Padres’ Seth Lugo is slated to be on the mound against the Pirates’ ace, Johan Oviedo. The total is set at 8.5. With the Padres’ recent performance and the talent on their roster, many are leaning toward a Padres victory. The odds are not in the Pirates’ favor today, with the Padres sitting as a two-to-one favorite. However, the question arises, can we trust the Padres to win this series against the Pirates?

The Padres certainly needed last night’s game, and it started on a rough patch, which initially raised doubts. Yet, they managed to pull themselves together, ultimately coming out on top 5-1. Now, they find themselves back in the same situation. It’s a game they can’t afford to lose.

Interestingly, Lugo has not fared well against the Pirates. He struggled and lost in his only start against them earlier this year. However, we believe Lugo can put together a quality start today. It’s difficult to trust this Pirates offense, which must be a good sign for Lugo and the Padres pitchers.

The Padres lineup certainly has the potential to make Oviedo struggle, who sits with a 4.77 ERA on the year. In conclusion, we’re gravitating toward the run line for the Padres again in this matchup. San Diego needs this game, and there’s a lot of merit in backing them to win this contest by multiple runs. They’ve disappointed us in these situations a lot this year, but we expect them to come to play today.

