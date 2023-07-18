Should the Mets Trade Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

A somber cloud hangs over the MLB scene in New York this summer, with the New York Mets and their cross-town rivals, the Yankees, both finding themselves floundering. As it stands, the Mets find themselves in a worse state than the Yankees, which is a statement in itself considering the Yankees’ miserable shape.

The Mets carry the highest payroll in baseball, with hefty payments going to Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, but the return on this investment has been less than stellar. Despite Scherzer showing some improvement recently, including a great performance against the Dodgers on Sunday, he’s still not living up to the expectations of a $40 million-a-year pitcher. The same goes for Verlander, who is far from exhibiting the form associated with his own $40 million annual salary.

Adding to their woes, the Mets’ bullpen falls an arm or two short of a strong setup. The team’s struggle to hit when they pitch well, and vice versa, has had significant repercussions on their season. The figures paint a grim picture. They currently sit 8.5 games out of a wild card spot. Unless they manage a significant hot streak in the coming weeks, it seems unlikely they’ll be adding to their roster or pushing for the postseason.

With teams like the Phillies, the Giants, the Dodgers, and even the slightly cooled-off Marlins playing solid ball, finding a path to the playoffs for the Mets seems challenging.

In terms of moving players, there might be logic in selling off individuals like Tommy Pham or David Robertson, but with the massive contracts of Scherzer and Verlander, offloading them becomes tricky. A Scherzer move to the Orioles, for instance, might sound sensible. They could certainly use a difference-making pitcher. However, the reality of his $40 million player option for the following year proves a considerable deterrent, especially considering Scherzer’s current form.

Despite their underperformance relative to their career standards and salaries, it seems plausible that both Scherzer and Verlander will be back with the Mets for the 2024 season.