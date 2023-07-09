UFC Legend Robbie Lawler Has Retirement Fight For Ages Lawler took one more TKO for the road by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

Robbie Lawler is one of the greatest welterweight fighters in UFC history.

If that much wasn’t clear prior to his retirement fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas, it certainly is now.

Lawler entered his fight with Niko Price at UFC 290 knowing it would be the final time he put on the gloves. The 41-year-old was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame earlier in the week, setting himself up for an emotional end to what has been a tremendous career — no matter the result.

Well, it took him less than a minute to flatline Price in what was his first knockout in the first round this decade.

ROBBIE LAWLER GETS THE KO IN 38 SECONDS IN HIS FINAL UFC FIGHT ? #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/8ZV3mdUXWD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2023

“It’s amazing, I’ve had a long career,” Lawler said in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena, per UFC broadcast. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

Lawler entered the fight as a 2-to-1 underdog, with Price having -250 odds to take home the win. A $100 bet on the hall of famer would have paid out $300.

The legendary fighter ends his career with a 30-16-0 record, including the third-most knockouts by a welterweight (eight) in UFC history.