Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Might Become Reality

Sports and entertainment fans often have wondered: “Who asked for this?” And that was the response to a new edition of the battle of the billionaires.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk got into a Twitter discussion about Meta’s plan to build a competitor to the platform. Musk challenged company founder Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match Wednesday when replying to a user. Zuckerberg took to Instagram, which is owned by Meta, and posted “send me location” on his Instagram story.

Musk, Twitter’s executive chair and chief technology officer, suggested the “Vegas Octagon,” which likely was a reference to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, as the site for their fight. He also jokingly added that he has a “move” called the “Walrus” where he lays on top of an opponent and does nothing. He also admitted that he would fight if it’s a real challenge, one that he suggested.

Musk is 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, and Zuckerberg is 5-foot-7, 154 pounds, according to The Guardian. Zuckerberg trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and participates in competitions, and Musk claimed on Joe Rogan’s podcast last year he had martial arts training.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have proven that with enough money, you can hire the best to get you up to speed and get you skilled enough to take on UFC fighters in boxing matches.

UFC president Dana White threw his promoter hat in the ring and has been hyping the fight as the biggest in history. And he claimed to TMZ on Thursday they are “dead serious” about the fight. White revealed on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday he had been in talks with the tech billionaires and was trying to put the pieces together.

Will this really happen? Who knows?

Meta and Zuckerberg are under fire from the European Union over reports the company failed to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material on its platform, per CNN. Musk has a history of promising things and never fulfilling his lofty goals. Perhaps they should focus more on preventing disinformation from spreading on their platforms.

The pair have a combined net worth of over $300 billion but yet would rather fund projects no one needs or donate to their own charities.

Don’t be surprised if this never happens, but if it does, also remember that you don’t have to pay to watch it. You can watch the highlights or read about it the next day.