A.J. Brown Continues Standing Out At Eagles Training Camp by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith have started training camp strong, and their performances are making quite a buzz in the NFL world. As many fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming football season, they are already placing bets on who will shine this year.

With training camp underway, it has been reported that A.J. Brown of the Eagles has looked unstoppable. Here’s where things get interesting. The secondary that’s facing the brunt of Brown’s plays is none other than James Bradberry. The question remains – is Brown’s performance indicative of his own prowess, or is it revealing a weakness in the Eagles’ secondary, reminiscent of their struggles during the Super Bowl?

Betting lines have also been drawn, with Brown’s season-long numbers at 1125.5 yards with 8.5 touchdowns. For Smith, the odds stand at 925.5 yards and 5.5 touchdowns. That’s a 200-yard difference between the two players.

Many believe in Brown’s potential to continue delivering explosive plays. Smith isn’t far off from him, though, and there are a lot of mouths to feed in this offense.

Last season, Smith finished behind Brown by 300 yards. However, during weeks 9 to 16, he was only slightly behind Brown. Entering his third year, Smith is expected to improve even further and make this a tighter race.

Smith can tighten the gap and really break out in his third season in the NFL. That shouldn’t take anything away from Brown, who’s a great player in his own right.

This upcoming NFL season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ones in recent years. With players like AJ Brown and Devonta Smith ready to display their skills, there’s much to look forward to. Which talented Eagles wideout will finish with more receiving yards? Only time will tell.

