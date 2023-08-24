Fantasy Football 2023: Lesser-Known Backup Running Backs To Target Lesser-known backups can turn into late-round steals by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Finding an impactful running back in the later rounds might be the easiest way to build roster depth and compete for a fantasy football championship. And the way to do that is to target lesser-known rushers who could carve out an impactful role for themselves.

Not all backup running backs are created equal, of course. Some will see much more of a 1A-1B situation (hint: the Green Bay Packers) while others will be behind a bell-cow running back.

In this exercise, we’ve highlighted a few backup running backs who should be targeted given their ceiling. Disclaimer: We’re not going to include well-known and obvious backups like A.J. Dillion, Rashaad Penny or even Jamaal Williams and Ezekiel Elliott.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada continues to view Najee Harris as Pittsburgh’s clear RB1, but outsiders believe the carries should be split more evenly than last season. Warren has impressed during training camp and preseason, following a rookie season in which he played 40% or fewer snaps in all but three games. Warren finished the season with 110 touches and averaged 4.92 yards per attempt on 77 rushes. Should Harris get injured, or maybe the Steelers try to pair both running backs, Warren is a reserve with a high ceiling due to his ability on third down and breakaway speed. He’s ranked RB49 on Yahoo.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans

Spears is being viewed as Tennessee’s best running back draftee since Derrick Henry. And his training camp and preseason production now have outsiders believing he’ll play a role this season. In two preseason games, Spears has 89 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown. He’s able to gain yards after contact, and his addition should lessen the burden on Henry. Additionally, Henry is set to enter the final season of his contract. Should the Titans be out of the playoff hunt around the trade deadline, perhaps the multi-time rushing champion is traded by Tennessee, which opens the door even more for Spears. Spears is viewed as RB60 on Yahoo.

Samaje Perine, RB, Denver Broncos

Perine might be more well-known but is nevertheless overlooked, and the 27-year-old was good when he took over for Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon last season. Perine signed with the Broncos this offseason and will serve as the backup to Javonte Williams, who is coming off an injury. Last season, Perine was RB2 in total scoring during Weeks 11, 12 and 13 — the only three games he saw more than 45% of snaps. With Williams working back from a torn ACL, LCL and PCL he suffered in Week 4, it’s fair to think head coach Sean Payton could task Perine with some of the early load. Yahoo has Perine RB38 in its preseason ranks.

Honorable mentions: Zamir White (Raiders), Elijah Mitchell (49ers), Deuce Vaughn (Cowboys)