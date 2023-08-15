Cowboys Preseason Stud (Ezekiel Elliott Replacement?) Turning Heads Early Rookie running back Deuce Vaughn has become a national storyline by Sean T. McGuire 28 minutes ago

The Deuce Vaughn hype train might have made its initial stop in Dallas, but it has quickly picked up steam and seems to be gearing up for a cross-country trip.

Vaughn, who stands at a mere 5-foot-5 and 179 pounds, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie running back, however, has quickly attracted football fans and media members with a shiftiness that makes defenders look silly and underdog storyline.

“The way he played in the game looked the way he played at K-State,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Tuesday, per the team.

Vaughn, who played the majority of the second half in Dallas’ preseason opener Saturday, averaged 6.3 yards per carry and had 56 total yards. He recorded eight touches for 39 yards on a drive he capped with a touchdown.

“His talent speaks for itself, but the way he approaches everything is the same every day. He’s a very level personality. That part of it, nothing is too big for him,” McCarthy told reporters. “He’s very bright, very instinctive, very aware, knows who he is, and he knows how to use his skills. I thought he looked very comfortable out there.”

The highlights speak for themselves:

A lot of excitement for @C_Vaughn22 after his preseason debut ? pic.twitter.com/kDxAisMZZv — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2023

Pick up on aisle 42? It?s some sleepy Jags laying on top each other. This ? was not friendly? Deuce Vaughn you are filthy!pic.twitter.com/uy62f8sLdk — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 14, 2023

McCarthy previously said a major reason why the Cowboys did not want to reunite with Ezekiel Elliott was because the organization wanted to give more opportunities to younger running backs. Vaughn is among those who McCarthy was referencing. And it’s ultimately why the Cowboys have opted to roll with starter Tony Pollard and a depth chart including Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, the suspended Ronald Jones and Vaughn.

Elliott, on the other hand, was released by the Cowboys in March. He is expected to join the New England Patriots on a one-year deal, an agreement Elliott confirmed himself Monday.

As it relates to Vaughn, though, the undersized rusher who gets lost behind the offensive line is a long shot in more ways than one. He was the 13th running back drafted as teams passed on his shiftiness due to his stature. He’s no sure thing for a roster spot, but it’s certainly trending as if he’ll make the team.

It’s also portrayed by oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook, who listed Vaughn at 100-1 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. If you’re looking to throw a few long-shot darts at the betting board this preseason, perhaps you’ll find Vaughn as an interesting wager. His explosiveness would be fun to root for, no doubt.

Should he continue to impress coaches and teammates — a big if, of course — Vaughn not only should come into playing time but actually see an increase in touches. Dallas’ depth chart at the position isn’t what it has been when Elliott and Pollard were co-headliners. So while Vaughn will be behind a similarly explosive Pollard, who’s coming off an injury, fellow backs like Dowdle and Davis are just as unproven.

There’s surely a path to playing time, and more highlights, especially if he continues to turn heads like he has been.