Five Premier League Bets To Consider Ahead Of Season Opener Arsenal spent a lot this summer to compete with Manchester City by Jason Ounpraseuth 54 minutes ago

The 2023-24 Premier League season begins this Friday, and it’s expected to be another two-horse race between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Manchester City begins its campaign for a fourth straight league title against Burnley at Turf Moor. It has won five of the last six Premier League titles and markets expect Pep Guardiola’s side to win again.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle spent a lot of money this summer to try to compete with Manchester City, but there’s only one club that is capable on paper to challenge the reigning champions heading into the season.

Let’s get into five bets worth considering ahead of a new Premier League season.

Arsenal to win Premier League 5-1 (FanDuel)

Mikel Arteta’s side held onto first place throughout most of last season. But a drop in form helped Manchester City narrow the gap and take the title from Arsenal as it has not won the Premier League since the 2003-04 season. Arsenal signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for a combined $253.8 million. Arteta appears to want to maintain his team’s aggressive attack and will hope Rice and Timber can strengthen his side’s defense. Arsenal will need to stay healthy and hope Manchester City’s losses of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan are significant enough to keep it within distance in the title race.

Wolves to be relegated +275 (Caesars)

For those new to Premier League, the important thing to know is there is very little parity. As mentioned before, Manchester City and Arsenal likely will compete for the title. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle likely will be top-six sides. Brighton and Aston Villa might make a run at the top-six, but those are the teams expected to compete in the top half of the table.

This takes us to the bottom, where there are multiple candidates to be relegated to the Championship, the second-tier league in English soccer. Wolverhampton Wanderers already are expected to lose manager Julen Lopetegui before the season starts with former Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil in line to replace him, according to multiple reports. Combine that unrest with a lack of a cohesive vision on a roster level, Wolves again are in danger of being relegated.

Bournemouth to be relegated 3-1 (DraftKings)

New ownership decided to part ways with O’Neil despite the manager helping the club escape relegation last season. Andoni Iraola was brought on, and he’s expected to bring a more attacking style he displayed at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. It’s a sharp change to a more traditionally defensive side, but it’s one that could take some growing pains to figure out. It’s likely Bournemouth is relegated this season, and Iraola’s vision can be better realized against more inferior competition in the Championship.

Darwin Núñez top goalscorer 20-1 (Caesers)

Erling Haaland took the Premier League by storm when he scored a record-breaking 36 goals in 35 matches in his debut season. He’s likely to regress, and with Harry Kane possibly on his way out of Tottenham, there is an impressive list if you wanted to take the field. Núñez at 20-1 is an intriguing bet. Liverpool didn’t exactly replace defensive midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho so expect it to try to outscore opponents to make up for a lack of defense. The No. 9 spot is up for grabs, and if Liverpool is high on Núñez, that gives him the opportunity to get a lot of playing time and the potential to be the league’s top goalscorer.

Rasmus Højlund top goalscorer 29-1 (FanDuel)

Manchester United is hoping Højlund can have a similar impact on it that Haaland had on its rivals. The 20-year-old Danish forward scored nine goals for Serie A side Atalanta last season, and he profiles as a No. 9 that fits how Erik ten Hag wants to play. Most sportsbooks haven’t adjusted to Højlund’s signing yet — he’ll miss the opener due to a back injury — but 29-1 is enticing enough, especially if you believe Højlund is what Manchester United is missing.