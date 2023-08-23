Iowa Star Suspended For College Football Season Due To Gambling Noah Shannon acknowledged his involvement in sports betting by Juliana Cimino 57 minutes ago

Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon reportedly has been suspended for the college football season due to sports betting.

Shannon admitted his involvement, and Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters the school would appeal the suspension, per ESPN.

Two other football players, kicker Aaron Blom and receiver Jack Johnson, were also accused of “tampering with records.” Blom and Johnson are suspected of making wagers while using someone else’s information.

“They’re taking their time doing their investigation, and I can’t be mad at them for that,” Shannon told reporters regarding the investigation, per ESPN. “I mean, I broke a rule. I owned up to it.”

Shannon played in 13 games in each the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

There are 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA eligibility consequences for sports betting in a recent scandal, the school announced.

This news comes as the NFL continues to crack down on gambling after a number of suspensions for violations of the league’s gambling policy.