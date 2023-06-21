NFL To Re-Emphasize Sports Gambling Policy On Players

Amid many recent cases of NFL players participating in sports betting, the league decided to reinforce its gambling laws.

There have been numerous instances of sports betting within the NFL. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers reportedly made over 100 bets, including bets on his own team throughout the 2022 season.

Calvin Ridley was suspended for a full season for betting on Atlanta Falcons games, a team he was under contract with but was not playing for at the time.

Detroit Lions C.J. Moore, Quintez Cephus, Jameson Williams, and Stanley Berryhill as well as Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were also punished in April for bets made.

The NFL is intensifying its enforcement of the policies set in place by monitoring the different sportsbooks, holding mandatory meetings with rookies and setting up visits for NFL officials to emphasize the sports betting rules. League representatives spoke with the media on Tuesday.

“So, sports gambling has a great deal more presence in people’s lives than it did just a few short years ago, which means for us as (a) sports league — where integrity of the game is the highest single principle — that we have to be thoughtful and careful and scrutinize how we share information and educate people around the rules that govern it,” NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and aolicy Jeff Miller said, per ESPN.

The league laid out six key rules, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, for its players to follow when it comes to betting:

1. Don’t bet on the NFL.

2. Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game, or staying at a team hotel.

3. Don’t have someone bet for you.

4. Don’t share team “inside information.”

5. Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season.

6. Don’t play daily fantasy football.

On an NFL conference call discussing the league gambling policy and education, here are the 6 key rules for players: pic.twitter.com/Fg5yFMVbek — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2023

The Patriots made it known on June 6 that they’re aware of the league’s betting rules after coach Bill Belichick held a meeting with New England staff, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.